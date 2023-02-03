Heartland Votes

McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is coming back soon

The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available at participating...
The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A fan-favorite is coming soon to McDonald’s.

Starting Feb. 20, the legendary Shamrock Shake will be on McDonald’s menus nationwide, according to a news release from the restaurant chain.

In addition, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will also make its return to the menu Feb. 20.

Both minty treats will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candice Johnson, 26, of Kennett, was charged with two counts of statutory rape and two counts...
School nurse charged with statutory rape, sexual contact with student
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Gerald and Tara Weaver leave behind three children.
Parents killed while traveling to son’s basketball game
Joshua E. Dailey, 23, of Tamms, was arrested in connection with the shooting of a man in Union...
Man arrested in connection with shooting in Union County
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy...
Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC

Latest News

U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
Blinken postpones China trip following balloon discovery
FILE - The coroner’s office determined one of the bones was a human jawbone, police said.
Man leaves human jawbone at California police station
Austin officials face pressure to restore the power for thousands of residents after a major...
Texas power woes linger as New England braces for deep freeze
Some medical marijuana dispensaries in southeast Missouri have begun recreational sales.
Southeast Mo. dispensaries begin selling recreational marijuana Friday