Inside a Missouri Cannabis Dispensary

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In Missouri, starting Monday, February 6, adults 21 years and older will be able to purchase marijuana in the Show Me state. But there are still many questions on how the process will work.

Angela Augustine is the director of stores at High Profile Cannabis in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Augustine says the most important thing is legal access.

“I think that legal access to tested legal cannabis is super important,” Augustine said.

Augustine also said in order to use the service, walk in. Sign in with a state issued ID. Soon, you’ll be brought into a room that sells their products.

“It’s very important for our patients to be educated, our customers to be educated. You know a lot of training with our budtenders and the knowledge that they share with the individuals in extremely important,” Augustine said.

According to Augustine, a “budtender” is an employee who helps customers pick out cannabis products, similar to a bartender.

Some of the products include prepackaged flower, edibles, vapes, and concentrates.

Augustine said all products are sealed when they leave the property and curbside orders are not allowed.

