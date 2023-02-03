Highway patrol responds to deadly crash on I-55 in Pemiscot Co.

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 55 on Friday afternoon, February 3.

According to highway patrol Troop E, the crash is at the 21.8 mile marker and involves a commercial vehicle.

They said the interstate will be blocked in the area for an undetermined amount of time. Traffic will be diverted at the 27 mile marker.

