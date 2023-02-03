Former Murray State star Ja Morant named NBA All-Star
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former Murray State Basketball stand out Ja Morant has been named an NBA All-Star reserve for the Western Conference.
Morant leads the Memphis Grizzlies in scoring at 27 points per game, he’s also averaging 8 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.
The Grizzlies currently own the 2nd best record in the Western Conference at 32-19.
The All-Star reserves were selected by the league’s head coaches.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.