Former Murray State star Ja Morant named NBA All-Star

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former Murray State Basketball stand out Ja Morant has been named an NBA All-Star reserve for the Western Conference.

Morant leads the Memphis Grizzlies in scoring at 27 points per game, he’s also averaging 8 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.

The Grizzlies currently own the 2nd best record in the Western Conference at 32-19.

The All-Star reserves were selected by the league’s head coaches.

