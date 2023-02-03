Heartland Votes

First Alert: Sunny, but very cold

Sunny, breezy and cold winter afternoon.
Sunny, breezy and cold winter afternoon.(Source: William Foeste/Cnews)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:40 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Today will be sunny, but it will be very cold.

An arctic cold front has pushed through the Heartland leaving behind a breezy quick shot of cold and very dry air.

Morning winds should decrease by this afternoon.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine this afternoon, but highs will struggle to reach the freezing point.

Tonight, calm winds and clear skies will allow temperatures to fall into the teens and 20s.

Southwest winds will begin to pick up Saturday and Sunday.

This will blow in some warmer air, but Saturday will be chill with highs in the 40 to 45 degree range.

Clouds will also begin to increase in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday is looking less breezy and a bit warmer with highs ranging in the low to mid 50s.

Next week will be mild with rain chances on Tuesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will be above average in the high 50s with some 60s.

No winter precipitation is expected.

