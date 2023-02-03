First Alert Friday Forecast

An arctic cold front has pushed through the area early this morning, introducing a quick shot of cold and very dry air for today and tonight, before southwest winds begin to bring a moderating trend this weekend. This morning will be cold and breezy, but winds will thankfully decrease by this afternoon. Despite full sunshine, highs today will struggle to reach the freezing point. Calm winds and clear skies tonight will allow official lows to fall into the teens and 20s.

Starting tomorrow and continuing on Sunday, southwest winds will begin to pick up and blow in some warmer air. None the less, Saturday will be a chilly, breezy day with highs in the 40 to 45 range….along with some afternoon and evening clouds. Sunday will be a bit warmer and less breezy, with highs in the 50 to 55 range. Next week will be mild with two shots at rain: one on Tuesday and another about Thursday. Temps will be above average with highs in the 50s and even some 60s. No winter precip is expected next week.

