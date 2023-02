CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Sprigg Street is closed between Independence Street and Themis Street for a fire.

Around 11 a.m. on Friday, February 3, crews were on the scene of a fire at a building on 31 N. Sprigg.

Crews responded to a fire at a 31 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Friday, Feb. 3. (KFVS)

The fire appears to be out at this time, but crews were still checking the building.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.