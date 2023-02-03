Heartland Votes

China says it’s looking into report of spy balloon over US

Officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a spy balloon. (CNN, POOL, KURL, UNITED AIRLINES, TWITTER, @MARTININMONTANA, MICHAEL ALVERSON, @SPEAKERMCC
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:16 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China said Friday it is looking into reports that a Chinese spy balloon has been flying in U.S. airspace and urged calm, adding that it has “no intention of violating the territory and airspace of any sovereign country.”

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning also said she had no information about whether a trip to China by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken planned for this month would proceed as scheduled.

At a daily briefing, Mao said that politicians and the public should withhold judgment “before we have a clear understanding of the facts” about the spy balloon reports.

Blinken would be the highest-ranking member of President Joe Biden’s administration to visit China, arriving amid efforts to mitigate a sharp downturn in relations between Beijing and Washington over trade, Taiwan, human rights and China’s claims in the South China Sea.

“China is a responsible country and has always strictly abided by international laws, and China has no intention of violating the territory and airspace of any sovereign country. As for the balloon, as I’ve mentioned just now, we are looking into and verifying the situation and hope that both sides can handle this together calmly and carefully,” Mao said.

“As for Blinken’s visit to China, I have no information,” she said.

A senior defense official told Pentagon reporters that the U.S. has “very high confidence” it is a Chinese high-altitude balloon and it was flying over sensitive sites to collect information. One of the places the balloon was spotted was Montana, which is home to one of the nation’s three nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy...
Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC
According to Charleston DPS, one of their officers was working a crash on I-57 on Tuesday night...
Charleston police officer out of the hospital following crash involving semi on I-57
Candice Johnson, 26, of Kennett, was charged with two counts of statutory rape and two counts...
School nurse charged with statutory rape, sexual contact with student
Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Lee E. Hughes suffered minor injuries after his squad car...
Hwy. 60 in Butler Co. reopened after multiple crashes, slide-offs involving trooper, semis, tow trucks
If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.
Check travel conditions in the Heartland

Latest News

Officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a spy balloon.
Pentagon tracking suspected Chinese spy balloon
A possible mental illness call led to an investigation into a range of criminal threats.
Residents react after potential mass shooting plot foiled
Remains found in Michigan are believed to be the bodies of three missing rappers.
Cops searching for 3 missing rappers find ‘multiple bodies’
Remains found in Michigan are believed to be the bodies of three missing rappers.
Bodies found may be missing rappers