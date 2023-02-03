Heartland Votes

Carbondale juvenile arrested in connection with stolen vehicle

By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A juvenile was arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation.

According to Carbondale police, the juvenile was arrested for motor vehicle theft, burglary to motor vehicle, possession of another person’s credit card and resisting a peace officer.

They said he was then released to a family member pending the case by the state’s attorney’s office.

Police say they they responded to the 1200 block of East Main around 7:44 p.m. on February 2 for a report of a vehicle stolen from a parking lot.

They say they later found the vehicle unoccupied in the 1100 block of East College Street.

Officers later identified the suspect as a 15-year-old male from Carbondale.

Police say the juvenile later fled, but was quickly arrested without incident.

They said the juvenile also had property related to other theft investigations.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

