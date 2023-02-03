Cape Girardeau Public Works gives winter weather response update

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Public Works Department provided an update on their winter weather response.

According to Public Works Director Stan Polivick, because the winter weather event lasted for several days, it significantly impacted the department’s resources.

He said city trucks traveled more than 6,100 miles, using almost 900 gallons of fuel.

They estimated 766 tons of salt were used.

According to Polivick, they estimated the plowing crews and fleet maintenance crews worked about 930 man hours for this winter weather event.

A rough estimate of the cost of the event is about $95,000.

