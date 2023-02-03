Bonne Terre man facing child porn charges

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is facing child pornography charges after investigators served a search warrant at his home.

Johnnie L. Lewis, 35, of Bonne Terre, was formally charged with one count of promotion of child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography.

He is being held at the St. Francois County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, investigators executed a search warrant at Lewis’ home on Mound Street on Thursday, February 2.

They seized child pornography and electronic devices.

