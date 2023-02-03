Heartland Votes

Bonne Terre man facing child porn charges

A man is facing child pornography charges after investigators served a search warrant at his...
A man is facing child pornography charges after investigators served a search warrant at his home.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is facing child pornography charges after investigators served a search warrant at his home.

Johnnie L. Lewis, 35, of Bonne Terre, was formally charged with one count of promotion of child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography.

He is being held at the St. Francois County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, investigators executed a search warrant at Lewis’ home on Mound Street on Thursday, February 2.

They seized child pornography and electronic devices.

