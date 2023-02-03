Heartland Votes

$700M Powerball prize latest in string of giant jackpots

The jackpot for the Powerball lottery has reached $700 million, the 10th largest in history.
The jackpot for the Powerball lottery has reached $700 million, the 10th largest in history.(CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — No, it’s not lottery deja vu.

There really is another giant lottery jackpot up for grabs Saturday night, the latest in a string of big prizes enticing players to plunk down $2 and try to beat formidable odds.

This time, it’s an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot drawing, which ranks at the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history. It comes on the heels of a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize won by someone in Maine less than three weeks ago and a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won by a California player last November.

The prizes grow so large because the odds of winning them are so long, at one in 292.2 million for Powerball. That allows jackpots to roll over week after week, getting bigger and bigger.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was Nov. 19, 2022.

The $700 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid over 29 years through an annuity. Nearly all jackpot winners prefer a one-time check, which for Saturday’s drawing would be an estimated $375.7 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candice Johnson, 26, of Kennett, was charged with two counts of statutory rape and two counts...
School nurse charged with statutory rape, sexual contact with student
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Gerald and Tara Weaver leave behind three children.
Parents killed while traveling to son’s basketball game
Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the SEMO Drug Task Force searched a home...
Woman arrested after Cape Girardeau Police execute two unrelated search warrants
Remains found in Michigan are believed to be the bodies of three missing rappers.
Cops searching for 3 missing rappers find ‘multiple bodies’

Latest News

U.S. Agriculture officials have proposed new nutrition standards for school meals, including...
New rules would limit sugar in school meals for first time
Crews responded to a fire at a 31 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Friday, Feb. 3.
Crews on scene of fire; Sprigg closed between Independence and Themis
Two bison were rescued after an ice-related crash in Butler County, Mo. this week.
Bison rescued from ice-related crash in Butler County, Mo.
FILE - This April 29, 2019 file photo provided by the United States Geological Survey shows a...
US may lift protections for Yellowstone, Glacier grizzlies