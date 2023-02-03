Heartland Votes

2 police officers shot in Soulard

Police sirens flashing generic photo(Canva)
By Matt Woods
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two St. Louis Police officers were shot at 9th and Lafayette in the Soulard neighborhood Thursday night.

A spokesperson for the police department said the officers were conducting a car stop investigation on a vehicle connected to a robbery when the shooting happened. A suspect was taken into custody with a gunshot to the ankle.

The spokesperson originally said there was another suspect that was still at large but later clarified the only suspect involved in the incident was the one shot in the ankle. He was taken to the hospital.

The officers were taken to the hospital but their conditions were not immediately known.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

