Turning much colder tonight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. Sunshine finally broke out across our western counties but the clouds for most of the area hung on throughout the day. These clouds will move out of the area as a strong arctic front moves into the area later this evening. Behind this front winds will shift to the northwest and bring much colder weather. Lows by morning will be in the upper teens and lower 20s. Wind chill values will dip into the single digits. Friday will be mostly sunny but very cold. Northerly winds will continue producing wind chill values in the teens for much of the day. Highs will range from the middle 20s north to the lower 30s south. Temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s again Friday night before winds shift out of the south Saturday bringing in warmer weather.

