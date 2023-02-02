Heartland Votes

SEMO men’s and women’s basketball prepare for home doubleheader Thursday vs. Arkansas-Little Rock

SEMO prepares for doubleheader tomorrow vs. Little Rock
By Jess Todd
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Leftover sleet and ice from earlier this week continue to cause shut downs throughout southeast Missouri. Not SEMO basketball on Wednesday, though, as they prepare host Little Rock at the Show Me Center on Thursday.

The Redhawks women are scheduled to tip-off at 5 p.m. followed by the men at 7 p.m.

When both SEMO teams traveled to Little Rock earlier this season on January 7, it marked a major turning point in their seasons.

After a loss by 20 points to the Trojans and 0-4 start to conference play, Redhawks women’s head coach Rekha Patterson said there were tears in the locker room. They have followed that performance up by winning four of their last six games. The two losses are by a combined ten points, including going down to the wire against Ohio Valley Conference-leader Eastern Illinois.

The SEMO men defeated Little Rock the first time around and it sparked a run of six wins in their last seven games. At 7-3 in conference play, the Redhawks are tied for first place in the OVC.

