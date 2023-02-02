Heartland Votes

School nurse charged with statutory rape and sexual contact with a student

A Kennett High School nurse was charged with statutory rape and sexual contact with a student.
A Kennett High School nurse was charged with statutory rape and sexual contact with a student.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A nurse at Kennett High School was charged with two counts of statutory rape and two counts of sexual contact with a student.

On January 30, the Kennett Police Department received information that the high school nurse had been in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student.

Candice Johnson, 26, from Kennett, began the abuse in October of 2022 when the victim came into her office for medication, according to a release from the Kennett Police Department.

