Man reported missing in Franklin County, Ill.

Family says Michael S. Williams has not been heard from since Tuesday, January 24.
Family says Michael S. Williams has not been heard from since Tuesday, January 24.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man reported missing.

According to family, 30-year-old Michael S. Williams has not been heard from since Tuesday, January 24.

Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon said this is very unusual for Williams and this has his office concerned.

Williams is typically in the habit of checking in with his family.

Sheriff Bacon said a detective is assigned to the case and they are following up on leads.

Williams is 6-foot-3-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williams is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 618-438-4841.

