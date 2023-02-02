Heartland Votes

Man arrested in connection with shooting in Union County

Joshua E. Dailey, 30 of Tamms, was arrested in connection with the shooting of a man in Union County, Ill.(Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A shooting investigation is underway in Union County, Illinois.

The location of the shooting has not been released at this time, but the Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a called about a person who had been shot on Wednesday, February 1.

When deputies arrived, they reported finding 50-year-old Tony D. Miller with a gunshot wound to the head.

Miller was flown from the scene to a a hospital for treatment.

His condition has not been reported.

The sheriff’s office said 23-year-old Joshua E. Dailey, of Tamms, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Dailey was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, reckless conduct and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

He is being held at the Jackson County Jail in Murphysboro.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

Illinois State Police is assisting.

