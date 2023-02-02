Local insurance expert talks what’s covered after an accident

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Sliding on ice can be a scary and frustrating situation.

And after an ice-related wreck, you may wonder if your car insurance will completely cover the damage.

AAA said they have received an influx of auto insurance claims due to the recent winter storm.

Missouri law requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance or show proof of financial responsibility.

If you have full coverage auto insurance, it costs more, but AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said it is worth it when you encounter an accident.

Chabarria said you will want to make sure you have the right coverage to keep yourself covered.

”It’s important to remember the type of coverage you have is going to impact possibly how much you pay if you are in a crash, if there is damage to your vehicle,” Chabarria said. “So certainly your deductible, which is listed on your insurance policy, that’s the amount that you’re responsible for if you do need to make an insurance claim if your vehicle is damaged for any reason if it’s in this winter weather or otherwise.”

AAA recommends you have proof of insurance in your car at all times and that if you are not sure about your coverage, it is best to call your insurance to ask questions.

