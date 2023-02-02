Heartland Votes

Little Grassy Lake levels remain lowered for spillway repair study

Little Grassy Lake levels will remain lowered while crews monitor the spillway. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Little Grassy Lake levels will remain lowered while crews monitor the spillway.

According to a release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, they are planning a study to evaluate the need for potential spillway repairs associated with the lake at Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.

The lake has a targeted maximum elevation of 495 feet for 2023.

They say a preliminary study is being planned to evaluate the spillway repair alternatives.

According to the wildlife service, a 495-feet pool elevation will result in a minimum of a 4-feet drop lower than normal pool elevation.

They said currently there are no restrictions on fishing or boating on Little Grassy Lake, although recreation visitors are advised to be more aware of submerged objects in the water which can be a hazard to an unwary boat operator.

