Heartland Votes

Kiwanis Bunny Hop 5K/10K Run/Walk scheduled for April in Paducah

The Kiwanis Bunny Hop 5K/10K Run/Walk will be Saturday, April 15.
The Kiwanis Bunny Hop 5K/10K Run/Walk will be Saturday, April 15.(Stock image/Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kiwanis Bunny Hop 5K/10K Run/Walk will be Saturday, April 15.

The group invites the community to run, walk and even hop as they raise money for local children and charities.

They will have same-day sign up from 6:30 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. at Bob Noble Park.

Events will include:

  • 10K starts at 8 a.m.
  • 5K starts at 8:30 a.m.
  • Awards will be presented at 9:30 a.m.
  • 1-Mile Fun Run starts at 10 a.m.

Awards will include overall male and female in the 5K and 10K.

Age groups for the 5K include: 1-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80 and above.

Packet pickup will be Friday, April 15 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Murray State University Paducah campus. Organizers say early registration before March 20 guarantees a shirt.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy...
Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC
According to Charleston DPS, one of their officers was working a crash on I-57 on Tuesday night...
Charleston police officer out of the hospital following crash involving semi on I-57
Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Lee E. Hughes suffered minor injuries after his squad car...
Hwy. 60 in Butler Co. reopened after multiple crashes, slide-offs involving trooper, semis, tow trucks
A couple rounds of wintry mixes of sleet and freezing rain this week has created very slick...
First Alert: Black ice possible tomorrow morning
If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.
Check travel conditions in the Heartland

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Teen killed in Paducah house fire
Teen killed in Paducah house fire
Two women in southern Ill. share a special bond after experiencing heart attacks in 2022.
2 Johnston City school co-workers share a medical experience that brought them together
Earl M. Morlan, 60, is accused of robbing the Southern Illinois Bank in Zeigler on Tuesday,...
Man identified in connection with Zeigler bank robbery