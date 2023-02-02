Kiwanis Bunny Hop 5K/10K Run/Walk scheduled for April in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kiwanis Bunny Hop 5K/10K Run/Walk will be Saturday, April 15.

The group invites the community to run, walk and even hop as they raise money for local children and charities.

They will have same-day sign up from 6:30 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. at Bob Noble Park.

Events will include:

10K starts at 8 a.m.

5K starts at 8:30 a.m.

Awards will be presented at 9:30 a.m.

1-Mile Fun Run starts at 10 a.m.

Awards will include overall male and female in the 5K and 10K.

Age groups for the 5K include: 1-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80 and above.

Packet pickup will be Friday, April 15 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Murray State University Paducah campus. Organizers say early registration before March 20 guarantees a shirt.

