Ice on landing ramps closes Dorena-Hickman Ferry
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HICKMAN, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed Thursday, February 2 because of ice on the landing ramps and ferry deck.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, ferry will remain closed until temperatures warm sufficiently to melt the ice.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.
The ferry is the only direct route between Missouri and Kentucky.
