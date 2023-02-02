Ice on landing ramps closes Dorena-Hickman Ferry

HICKMAN, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed Thursday, February 2 because of ice on the landing ramps and ferry deck.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, ferry will remain closed until temperatures warm sufficiently to melt the ice.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

The ferry is the only direct route between Missouri and Kentucky.

