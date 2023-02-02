First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Our final round of winter precip is moving east along the southern edge of the region this morning, with a slippery mix near Blytheville and Dyersburg. This should be well east of the KFVS area by daybreak….leaving behind a quiet and cool day. In fact our next chance of precip may not arrive until sometime next week. In the meantime, today will bring once again a mix of clouds and sun. Afternoon highs look to make it to about 40-45 or so….so a bit more melting expected. Any wet spots will refreeze tonight, however, as a dry cold front brings a quick shot of arctic air. Daybreak lows Friday morning will be in the teens and 20s, with gusty north winds creating wind chills as low as zero…and Friday will end up as sunny but cold, with official highs right around freezing.

The pattern for the weekend and beyond continues to look mild and occasionally breezy and wet. Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s, with a chilly southwest breeze. By next week, highs will be in the 50s and 60s. There looks to be a slight chance of showers about Tuesday, but a better chance about Thursday of next week. No winter precip is expected for the next several days.

