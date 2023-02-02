Heartland Votes

First Alert: Black ice again possible this morning; arctic air tonight

There will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine this afternoon, and it will be a bit warmer.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:48 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Black ice and ice-covered roads again remains a threat this morning because wake-up temperatures are below freezing.

The final round of wintry precipitation is also moving out of our far southern counties, where a light glaze is possible. This could cause very slippery roads, bridges and sidewalks. Caution is advised during the morning commute.

Check travel conditions below:

MoDOT Travel Map
IDOT Travel Map
KYTC Travel Map

Check school closings here.

Afternoon highs will range from 40 to 45 degrees, so a bit more melting is expected.

A quick shot of arctic air arrives tonight which will cause melting to refreeze.

Black ice on roadways, overpasses and bridges is possible overnight into Friday morning.

Lows Friday morning will be cold in the teens and 20s, with gusty north winds creating wind chills as low as zero.

Friday afternoon will be sunny and cold with highs around freezing.

The weekend and next week looks mild and occasionally breezy with rain chances. 

Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s, with a chilly southwest breeze. 

By next week, highs will be in the 50s and 60s. 

Rain chances arrive Tuesday, but a better chance looks to be about Thursday of next week. 

No winter precipitation is expected for the next several days.

