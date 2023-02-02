Heartland Votes

Dr Pepper to add Strawberries & Cream flavor

That’s 25 flavors in this new permanent addition to the country’s oldest beverage lineup.
DR PEPPER 'STRAWBERRIES & CREAM' ADDED TO POPULAR BEVERAGE LINEUP
DR PEPPER 'STRAWBERRIES & CREAM' ADDED TO POPULAR BEVERAGE LINEUP
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
FRISCO, Texas (WXIX) - Dr Pepper is adding Strawberries & Cream as a permanent flavor.

The company says in a news release it will be available on store shelves nationwide in February.

“The new beverage treat is the original 23 flavors of Dr Pepper swirled with layers of refreshing strawberry flavor and a smooth, creamy finish,” the release states.

The flavor joins a Dr Pepper lineup that already includes Dr Pepper & Cream Soda and Dr Pepper Zero Sugar.

The regular Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream will be available in 12 oz. 12-packs and 20 oz. bottles.

A zero sugar version will be offered in 12 oz. 12-packs.

It will be the only strawberry and cream-flavored dark soda in the market.

