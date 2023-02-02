Black ice causes crashes in Miner, Mo; officer recovering after vehicle struck

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A police officer in Miner, Mo. is recovering after a car struck his vehicle on Tuesday night.

According to Miner’s Chief of Police, James Buckley, two other officers were almost hit walking down the roadway. He said this all happened due to the winter weather and that drivers need to take the ice seriously.

Buckley said Tuesday night’s issue was black ice. Drivers think the road is clear and by the time their vehicle is sliding, they’re going too fast to stop. He said that’s exactly what happened to his officer. A car attempted to stop on the ice, but lost control and hit the guardrail. Then the car bounced off and struck the officer’s vehicle. He had minor injuries but is okay now. His other two officers were nearly hit by another driver that was going too fast for the conditions. They were able to get out of the way.

Their department has responded to multiple other crashes. Chief Buckley said drivers need to stay alert.

“People just need to know when it’s wintertime, stay home if you can, if you can’t, slow down,” Chief Buckley said. “Because in my opinion, that’s what causes all the wrecks, people just go like they just want to drive around, they don’t pay attention.”

He said the best advice he has is “slow down.”

