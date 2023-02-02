Auto repair shops busy after recent winter storm

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With freezing temperatures, icy roads and wrecks, that can mean a trip to the repair shop. And with the recent weather conditions, auto repair shops across the Heartland have been busy fixing vehicles.

It’s no surprise that they have seen an increase in customers after this winter storm. James Auto Body and Glass say they have more than 7 cars getting repaired or waiting to be worked on.

Jeremy Prutin, one of the managers says most of the damages have been suspension issues, people sliding into curbs and taking out the steering wheel. But if you happen to get in a wreck, it could take awhile to get your car fixed. Right now, the biggest challenge at the repair shop is getting parts in for the vehicles.

“Back orders are a real problem and typically we have to do a lot of temporary in order to let them have the car until the parts come in and then we can finish the job,” said Prutin. “And it takes insurance companies a couple days to figure out where the car needs to be moved. We try to get them done as quick as we can obviously but it does take time to get them repaired”

They encourage drivers to be patient. Their goal is to get the car back to the owners as fast as possible.

James Auto Body and Glass say they expect to see more cars coming in the next few days with damages due to the recent road conditions.

