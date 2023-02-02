Heartland Votes

Another cold day on Friday, but a warming trend expected over the weekend

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Clouds will slowly decrease from the northwest to the southeast through the afternoon and evening hours. They are slow to move, so sunshine expected in parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, but Kentucky and Tennessee will stay mainly cloudy until tonight. Another blast of cold air will take over tonight and Friday. Most of the Heartland will drop into the teens tonight and highs tomorrow will be back below freezing in many areas. It will also be rather breezy, dropping wind chills into the teens and 20s through the afternoon hours on Friday. The weekend looks dry and warmer weather will start to push back into the Heartland. Many areas will hit 50 on Sunday.

