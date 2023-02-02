Heartland Votes

2 Johnston City school co-workers share a medical experience that brought them together

Two women in southern Ill. share a special bond after experiencing heart attacks in 2022.
Two women in southern Ill. share a special bond after experiencing heart attacks in 2022.(KY3)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two women in southern Ill. share a special bond. They are co-workers at Johnston City schools, but a shared medical experience is what really brought them together.

Third grade teacher Melanie Emery said she was really in shock whenever they said that she was having a heart attack.

Until a year ago, Emery had no health issues. Then in February of 2022, she started complaining of what she thought was acid reflux, heartburn or anxiety. In reality she suffered a heart attack.

“I was so surprised and anybody that knows me knows that I cry, panic, freak out and I was just cool, calm, making jokes,” said Emery. “So definitely God was with me then because I would not have been acting like that I would have been falling apart.”

But Emery isn’t the only Johnston City school employee to suffer from a heart attack in 2022.

Johnston City School District Secretary Beth Roberts said she was having trouble walking the trash can back up the hill by her house. She said it is not a big hill but she still had trouble breathing when walking up it.

That complication prompted Roberts to see a doctor. She would end up having bypass surgery.

“I went in there, I was in surgery for about 7 hours maybe 6 hours,” said Roberts. “And they kept telling my kids that I was doing fine and I came out of surgery had a little trouble waking up and after I woke up I was good.”

Now Emery and Roberts have a special bond.

“We keep in contact with each other,” Emery said. “She works here at Washington and I work out at Lincoln, but we’re always encouraging each other to get out and exercise to eat healthier, you know we have that bond that we, cause we both suffered this.”

Both Emery and Roberts said if you are feeling any type of pain you should get it examined.

“I really want people to realize that if they have a pain, if they think something’s wrong, to make sure that they get it checked out,” Roberts said. “It’s very important cause if you get it checked out it might not be anything but it might mean you need a stint, it might mean you need bypass surgery.”

February is American Heart Month and this Friday is National Wear Red Day, which both bring attention to heart disease among women.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter weather advisory for tonight has been extended farther north.
First Alert: Snow, sleet, freezing rain possible evening
If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.
Check travel conditions in the Heartland
According to Charleston DPS, one of their officers was working a crash on I-57 on Tuesday night...
Charleston police officer out of the hospital following crash involving semi on I-57
Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Lee E. Hughes suffered minor injuries after his squad car...
Hwy. 60 in Butler Co. reopened after multiple crashes, slide-offs involving trooper, semis, tow trucks
A large police presence was seen in and around the Southern Illinois Bank in Zeigler after an...
Man in custody in connection with Zeigler bank robbery

Latest News

A Kennett High School nurse was charged with statutory rape and sexual contact with a student.
School nurse charged with statutory rape and sexual contact with a student
Sliding on ice can be a scary and frustrating situation..
Local insurance expert talks what’s covered after an accident
The Chief of Police says black ice caused issues for drivers on Tuesday night.
Black ice causes crashes in Miner, Mo; officer recovering after vehicle struck
Its not surprise that they have seen an increase in customers after this winter storm.
Auto repair shops busy after recent winter storm