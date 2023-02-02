Heartland Votes

1 dead, officer wounded in shooting at Memphis library

The officer was taken to a hospital and “remains in extremely critical condition,” police said.
The officer was taken to a hospital and “remains in extremely critical condition,” police said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A shooting at a Tennessee library on Thursday left one person dead and a police officer “critically” wounded, authorities said.

Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Library around 12:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department tweeted. Both the person and the officer were shot, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the library and the officer was taken to a hospital and “remains in extremely critical condition,” police said.

Other details about the shooting and the initial call were not immediately released. Police said more information would be released when available.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the Shelby County prosecutor has asked it to investigate.

Police use-of-force is being scrutinized nationally after five Memphis police officers were charged in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy...
Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC
According to Charleston DPS, one of their officers was working a crash on I-57 on Tuesday night...
Charleston police officer out of the hospital following crash involving semi on I-57
Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Lee E. Hughes suffered minor injuries after his squad car...
Hwy. 60 in Butler Co. reopened after multiple crashes, slide-offs involving trooper, semis, tow trucks
A couple rounds of wintry mixes of sleet and freezing rain this week has created very slick...
First Alert: Black ice possible tomorrow morning
If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.
Check travel conditions in the Heartland

Latest News

Police in California say surveillance video captured a woman being assaulted during a dog...
Police: Woman assaulted during dog robbery
An Alzheimer's Special Care Center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
We have author Breanna Churchill to talk about her book "The Little Bird Who Wanted to Fly."
Breanna Churchill shares her book "The Little Bird Who Wanted to Fly" | Stories of the Heartland 2/2
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters after speaking in the East Room of the White...
Biden’s handwritten notes part of classified docs probe