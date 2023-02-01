Heartland Votes

Schedule changes for Heartland basketball tournaments due to weather

The winter storm has caused a pair of Heartland basketball tournaments to make schedule changes.
By Todd Richards
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Oak Ridge Athletic Director Julie Ward has informed Heartland Sports the Scott-Mississippi Conference Tournament has been pushed back a day and play is now scheduled to continue on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Also, Hayti Athletic Director Craig Rodgers has informed Heartland Sports Tournament play is tentatively scheduled to also take place Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

More postponements due to weather issues are a possibility.

