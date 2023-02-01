Police respond to multiple collisions on I-24
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY., KY. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police Department are on the scene of multiple collisions on I-24 in the area of mile marker 34 eastbound in Lyon Co.
The collisions are at the Cumberland Bridge at the Lyon-Livingston County Line.
According to a release from the KSPD, the injury crash involves a couple of semi-trucks and several passenger vehicles.
Traffic is being diverted off the KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31 Interchange to take KY 453 south to U.S. 62 east.
Estimated duration is 4 hours or approximately 1:30 a.m.
