Police respond to multiple collisions on I-24

LYON COUNTY., KY. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police Department are on the scene of multiple collisions on I-24 in the area of mile marker 34 eastbound in Lyon Co.

The collisions are at the Cumberland Bridge at the Lyon-Livingston County Line.

According to a release from the KSPD, the injury crash involves a couple of semi-trucks and several passenger vehicles.

Traffic is being diverted off the KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31 Interchange to take KY 453 south to U.S. 62 east.

Estimated duration is 4 hours or approximately 1:30 a.m.

