Heartland Votes

Police respond to multiple collisions on I-24

Kentucky police are responding to multiple collisions that were reported on I-24.
Kentucky police are responding to multiple collisions that were reported on I-24.(WCAX)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON COUNTY., KY. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police Department are on the scene of multiple collisions on I-24 in the area of mile marker 34 eastbound in Lyon Co.

The collisions are at the Cumberland Bridge at the Lyon-Livingston County Line.

According to a release from the KSPD, the injury crash involves a couple of semi-trucks and several passenger vehicles.

Traffic is being diverted off the KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31 Interchange to take KY 453 south to U.S. 62 east.

Estimated duration is 4 hours or approximately 1:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter storm warnings are in effect until 9 a.m. today for most of the Heartland, but the...
First Alert: Heavy wintry mix exiting Heartland; more wintry weather possible later today
The winter weather advisory for tonight has been extended farther north.
First Alert: Snow, sleet, freezing rain possible evening
If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.
Check travel conditions in the Heartland
Crews responded to an ice-related crash with injuries on County Road 201 near Gordonville, just...
Ice-related crashes reported on I-55, Scott & Cape Girardeau Counties
Both sides of Interstate 155 are reopened at the Mississippi River bridge after to multiple...
I-155 reopened in Pemiscot Co. at Mississippi River bridge after multiple crashes

Latest News

Nearly a day after sleet fell in southern Illinois, some still are chipping their way out.
Nearly a day after sleet fell in southern Ill., some are still chipping their way out
The main roads may be cleared, but parking lots and sidewalks are still covered in ice.
Winter weather cleanup
Community Counseling Center will host a luncheon fundraiser at the Drury Plaza Conference...
Community Counseling Center to host luncheon fundraiser in Cape Girardeau
Winter weather is causing some outages in Heartland counties.
Power outages reported in the Heartland 1/31