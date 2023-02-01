Heartland Votes

Paducah teenager dies in house fire

A teenager is dead after a house fire on Wednesday morning.
A teenager is dead after a house fire on Wednesday morning.(Source: WIFR)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A teenager is dead after a house fire on Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 400 block of Pugh Road, on the south side of Paducah, around 9:51 a.m. on February 1 for a house fire.

They said the house was engulfed in flames.

While fighting the fire, deputies say crews learned that a 16-year-old girl was inside the home alone and had died.

The name of the girl is being withheld pending notification of family.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.

Firefighters from Reidland Farley Fire Department, Hendron Fire Department and Ledbetter Fire Department all responded to the scene. The McCracken County Coroner’s Office and Emergency Management also assisted at the scene of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter weather advisory for tonight has been extended farther north.
First Alert: Snow, sleet, freezing rain possible evening
If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.
Check travel conditions in the Heartland
Crews worked quickly to clear more than a dozen crashed vehicles at an exit off of Interstate...
I-69 exit at Benton, Ky. reopened after 18-vehicle crash
We’re adding to our list of warming shelters in the area.
Warming shelters in the Heartland
This semi jackknifed on I-55 at mile marker 22, near Hayti, on Tuesday morning, January 31.
Crews respond to several ice-related crashes on I-55 in southeast Mo.

Latest News

According to Charleston DPS, one of their officers was working a crash on I-57 on Tuesday night...
Charleston police officer seriously injured in crash involving semi on I-57
A large police presence was seen in and around the Southern Illinois Bank in Zeigler after an...
Man in custody in connection with Zeigler bank robbery
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy...
Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC
East Park Street is closed to South Lewis Lane due to a crash.
East Park St. in Carbondale closed to S. Lewis Ln. due to crash