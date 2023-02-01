Paducah teenager dies in house fire

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A teenager is dead after a house fire on Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 400 block of Pugh Road, on the south side of Paducah, around 9:51 a.m. on February 1 for a house fire.

They said the house was engulfed in flames.

While fighting the fire, deputies say crews learned that a 16-year-old girl was inside the home alone and had died.

The name of the girl is being withheld pending notification of family.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.

Firefighters from Reidland Farley Fire Department, Hendron Fire Department and Ledbetter Fire Department all responded to the scene. The McCracken County Coroner’s Office and Emergency Management also assisted at the scene of the fire.

