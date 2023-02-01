Paducah man wanted in connection with fight that resulted in shots fired

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man in connection with a fight that resulted in a gun being fired.

Tariq T. Griffin, 20, of West Paducah, was charged in a warrant with first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief.

According to Paducah police, a man told officers Griffin came to his home in the 1600 block of Madison Street just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31 and attacked him.

He told officers he had a gun in his pocket and Griffin was trying to get the gun when it went off, hitting a piece of furniture.

The man said Griffin left with the gun in a minivan with three other men.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

