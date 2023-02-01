Nearly a day after sleet fell in southern Ill., some are still chipping their way out

HERRIN, IL. (KFVS) - The main roads may be cleared, but parking lots and sidewalks are still covered in ice.

Some residents in southern Illinois are still chipping away from yesterday’s storm.

Thomas Shanahan has been clearing properties since Monday night. He said he worked from 6 p.m. on Mon. to 2 a.m. Tuesday.

“Mainly it’s just stuck, it’s frozen; you can’t just use a shovel on it, you have got to scrape it,” said Shanahan. “And that’s what takes the most is having a decent scraper to do it with.”

Shanahan was not the only one chipping his way out of their property.

Brandon Humphries was chipping away ice off of the sidewalk and his driveway. He said he is used to the colder temperatures, but clearing the ice takes time.

“Cold, it’s a headache getting to the ice but you got to scrape it first and then hit it with a shovel,” Humphries said. “It pops up pretty easy, just comes up in chunks and then you just have to take the shovel and clean up the rest.”

If you still have to chip away at ice on your property, the best bet to clear it would be getting an ice scrapper, chopping it up and then shoveling those pieces away.

