Heartland Votes

Nearly a day after sleet fell in southern Ill., some are still chipping their way out

Nearly a day after sleet fell in southern Illinois, some still are chipping their way out.
Nearly a day after sleet fell in southern Illinois, some still are chipping their way out.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERRIN, IL. (KFVS) - The main roads may be cleared, but parking lots and sidewalks are still covered in ice.

Some residents in southern Illinois are still chipping away from yesterday’s storm.

Thomas Shanahan has been clearing properties since Monday night. He said he worked from 6 p.m. on Mon. to 2 a.m. Tuesday.

“Mainly it’s just stuck, it’s frozen; you can’t just use a shovel on it, you have got to scrape it,” said Shanahan. “And that’s what takes the most is having a decent scraper to do it with.”

Shanahan was not the only one chipping his way out of their property.

Brandon Humphries was chipping away ice off of the sidewalk and his driveway. He said he is used to the colder temperatures, but clearing the ice takes time.

“Cold, it’s a headache getting to the ice but you got to scrape it first and then hit it with a shovel,” Humphries said. “It pops up pretty easy, just comes up in chunks and then you just have to take the shovel and clean up the rest.”

If you still have to chip away at ice on your property, the best bet to clear it would be getting an ice scrapper, chopping it up and then shoveling those pieces away.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter storm warnings are in effect until 9 a.m. today for most of the Heartland, but the...
First Alert: Heavy wintry mix exiting Heartland; more wintry weather possible later today
The winter weather advisory for tonight has been extended farther north.
First Alert: Snow, sleet, freezing rain possible evening
If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.
Check travel conditions in the Heartland
Crews responded to an ice-related crash with injuries on County Road 201 near Gordonville, just...
Ice-related crashes reported on I-55, Scott & Cape Girardeau Counties
Both sides of Interstate 155 are reopened at the Mississippi River bridge after to multiple...
I-155 reopened in Pemiscot Co. at Mississippi River bridge after multiple crashes

Latest News

Community Counseling Center will host a luncheon fundraiser at the Drury Plaza Conference...
Community Counseling Center to host luncheon fundraiser in Cape Girardeau
Winter weather is causing some outages in Heartland counties.
Power outages reported in the Heartland 1/31
The doctor said one thing you might not think about ahead of snowfall is just how hard the...
Heartland doctor urges residents to be careful in frigid temperatures
It’s not just the roads the ice is impacting, it continues to create dangerous conditions for...
Winter weather making dangerous conditions