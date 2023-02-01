Heartland Votes

Man wins $100K lottery prize: ‘I guess I can buy me some eggs now’

A Virginia man says he plans to buy some eggs after winning $100K lottery prize.
A Virginia man says he plans to buy some eggs after winning $100K lottery prize.(Virginia Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Va. (Gray News) - A Virginia man says he plans to do a little shopping after cashing in on a lottery jackpot.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Jerry Camp won $100,000 while playing the Cash 5 with EZ Match game last month.

Lottery officials said Camp matched all five winning numbers in the Jan. 8 drawing to win the top prize.

“I guess I can buy me some eggs now,” Camp said.

Officials said the Ashland resident purchased his winning ticket at a New Exxon Mart located on Washington Highway in the Glen Allen area.

The winning numbers were 3-4-12-23-34, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Camp, who is retired, said he hopes to use his winnings to buy some eggs and a new car.

The Virginia Lottery shared that the Cash 5 with EZ Match game features a rolling jackpot, starting at a minimum of $100,000. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter weather advisory for tonight has been extended farther north.
First Alert: Snow, sleet, freezing rain possible evening
If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.
Check travel conditions in the Heartland
According to Charleston DPS, one of their officers was working a crash on I-57 on Tuesday night...
Charleston police officer seriously injured in crash involving semi on I-57
Highway 60 from the Poplar Bluff City limits to Route T in Butler County was closed because of...
Hwy. 60 in Butler County reopened after multiple crashes, slide-offs involving trooper, semis, tow trucks
A large police presence was seen in and around the Southern Illinois Bank in Zeigler after an...
Man in custody in connection with Zeigler bank robbery

Latest News

Tom Brady has announced his retirement on social media.
Tom Brady retires, insisting this time it’s for good
Emmitt Glynn teaches AP African American studies to a group of Baton Rouge Magnet High School...
Black history class revised by College Board amid criticism
A winter storm brought snow to Dallas Tuesday.
Winter storm causes 3rd day of dangerous, icy conditions
Tariq T. Griffin, 20, of West Paducah, is wanted on a warrant charging him with first-degree...
Paducah man wanted in connection with fight that resulted in shots fired