Heartland Votes

Man seriously injured in crash on I-57 near Charleston; drivers urged not to travel

A 32-year-old Charleston man was seriously injured in a crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on...
A 32-year-old Charleston man was seriously injured in a crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on Tuesday night.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:56 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Stay home and off of roadways, if possible. First responders are making this plea as roads remain ice-covered in most of southeast Missouri.

This is especially the case in Mississippi County, where a crash on Interstate 57 seriously injured a Charleston man.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, a semi traveling too fast for conditions failed to yield to the lights of a Ford Taurus and crashed into the rear of the car.

This happened on I-57 northbound at the 14.2 mile marker around 7:18 p.m. Tuesday, January 31.

The driver of the car, 32-year-old Joshua A. Maldonado, was flown to a Cape Girardeau hospital with serious injuries.

The semi driver, from Memphis, Tennessee, was reportedly not hurt in the crash.

I-57 was shutdown for some time as crews responded to this crash.

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said I-57 is open to traffic, but urges drivers not to travel.

I-57 remains extremely slick.

The sheriff’s office said crews have been responding to slide-offs all night and early Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

