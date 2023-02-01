Heartland Votes

Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways.(WYMT)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways.

While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.

The sunshine is causing the ice to melt, and cold temperatures are causing it to re-freeze, making roadways treacherous yet again. This morning on February 1, there have been numerous reports of vehicles sliding off roadways, including several KYTC trucks that were spreading salt.

The icy roads have created dozens of calls for tow trucks and forced multiple roadways to be closed, including a section of KY 95 south of Calvert City in Marshall County, a section of KY 1523/Oak Park Boulevard in Calvert City.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said that I-24 and other roads in the county are very treacherous because of black ice that has caused multiple vehicle slide-offs. You can find out more on this story written by KFVS.

KY 1055 and KY 1671 are closed due to vehicles off the roadway. KY 970/Highland Church Road is also closed between U.S. 62 and KY 1322/Lovelaceville Road, as well as KY 999/Krebs Station Rd between KY 994/Old Mayfield Road and KY 1954/Husbands Road.

Motorists should be aware that some roadways may be slicker today than they were earlier in the week. KYTC District 1 urges the public to avoid travel, if possible. If you do go out, please be aware that roadways that have not been salted will be especially treacherous.

