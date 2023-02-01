Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear to declare Feb. as ‘Heart Month’ in Kentucky

The American Heart Association will accompany Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear as he signs a...
The American Heart Association will accompany Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear as he signs a proclamation declaring Feb. as 'Heart Month'.(WBNG)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The American Heart Association will accompany Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear at the event.

On Feb. 2 at 3:30 p.m., Gov. Beshear will be joined by doctors, survivors and leaders from the AHA at the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda to sign the proclamation declaring Feb. as Heart Month in the state.

There will be a brief CPR demonstration.

At the end of the event, guests will step outside to watch the Governor’s Mansion light up red for the occasion.

