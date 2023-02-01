Heartland Votes

Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes to the Caribbean.(Frontier Airlines via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Low-cost airline Frontier says it’s offering exclusive access to unlimited flights for summertime passengers.

On Tuesday, Frontier Airlines announced its new “All-you-can-fly GoWild! Summer Pass” at an introductory price of $399.

According to Frontier, the flight pass will offer unlimited flights between its U.S. and international destinations from May 2 through Sept. 30, 2023.

“Everyone loves summer vacation and, with the new GoWild! summer pass, you can enjoy even more of what you love,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial at Frontier Airlines.

The low-cost airline said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces an expansion of service with several new routes to the Caribbean.

Representatives with Frontier said domestic travel can be booked and confirmed the day before flight departure, while international travel can be booked and confirmed starting 10 days before flight departure.

“For people with flexible schedules, this is a terrific opportunity to have a truly epic summer and then some, soaking up rays on the beach, exploring national parks and visiting new cities,” Shurz said.

Previously, Frontier Airlines announced its GoWild! annual flight pass, offering unlimited domestic flights for a year starting May 2, 2023. The price for that pass is currently listed at a limited-time offer of $999.

Frontier Airlines has many U.S., Caribbean and Latin America destinations listed.

More information on Frontier’s summer pass can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter storm warnings are in effect until 9 a.m. today for most of the Heartland, but the...
First Alert: Heavy wintry mix exiting Heartland; more wintry weather possible later today
Crews responded to an ice-related crash with injuries on County Road 201 near Gordonville, just...
Ice-related crashes reported on I-55, Scott & Cape Girardeau Counties
If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.
Check travel conditions in the Heartland
The winter weather advisory for tonight has been extended farther north.
First Alert: Snow, sleet, freezing rain possible evening
Both sides of Interstate 155 are reopened at the Mississippi River bridge after to multiple...
I-155 reopened in Pemiscot Co. at Mississippi River bridge after multiple crashes

Latest News

FILE - Suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, among them...
4 key suspects in Haiti presidential slaying in US custody
Former President Donald Trump gives deposition statement.
Video of Trump’s deposition released by New York attorney general
The doctor said one thing you might not think about ahead of snowfall is just how hard the...
Heartland doctor urges residents to be careful in frigid temperatures
Rodney Wells, center, stepfather of Tyre Nichols, listens to speakers at a prayer gathering at...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols’ family to address additional police discipline; Harris to attend funeral