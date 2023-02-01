Heartland Votes

First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

One more chance of winter precip for tonight.....plus......warmer pattern on the horizon!
By Brian Alworth
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:16 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Our latest round of mixed winter precip has moved well off to the south and east this morning.  We’ve got one more round to worry about,  but this next shot of winter is trending further south and may just brush our far southern counties tonight into early Thursday morning.  Otherwise some of us may see some sunshine today….with slightly less cold and windy conditions expected.  With all the ice on the ground, however,  highs will struggle to get much above the freezing mark.  Overnight tonight a final shot of mixed precip looks to move from Arkansas into Tennessee.   This may brush the Bootheel and NW Tennessee with one more shot at freezing rain and sleet….although latest models have been trending just south of our region.  None the less,  the NWS has an ice storm warning through Thursday morning for the Bootheel into NW Tennessee.

Behind tomorrow morning’s southern system we’ll have a quiet and cool day on Thursday.  On Friday cold and dry air will blow back in from the northwest one more time….with sunny but cold conditions expected.  Then we’ll begin to get into a moderating trend from the weekend into next week….with temps gradually rising to above average for much of next week.   There looks to be a chance of rain or showers about next Tuesday,  but no winter precip currently expected.

