First Alert: Black ice remains a threat as temps remain below freezing

(KFVS) - The threat of black ice remains a major concern because temperatures remain below freezing this morning.

Roadways are ice-covered in many locations, especially in southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and Tennessee.

Black ice is also likely in southern Illinois.

Bridges and overpasses typically tend to be slick.

Check travel conditions below:

Check school closings here.

With all the ice on the ground, temperatures will struggle to rise much above the freezing mark this afternoon, but some locations will see a bit of sunshine.

It will also be slightly less windy.

Tonight, a final round of mixed winter precipitation looks to move from Arkansas into Tennessee.

This system could brush the Bootheel and northwest Tennessee with one more shot of freezing rain and sleet, but models are trending just south of the region.

Even with the latest models, an ice storm warning is in effect for the Bootheel and northwest Tennessee through Thursday morning.

Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app to get updates wherever you are.

Thursday is looking calm and cool.

More cold and dry air will push into the Heartland Friday.

Skies will be sunny, but expect cold conditions.

Temperatures will start heading into a warming trend over the weekend into next week.

The Heartland will gradually see temps rise above average.

A chance of rain arrives Tuesday. No winter precipitation is currently expected.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.