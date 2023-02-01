Heartland Votes

Damar Hamlin launches new CPR initiative as he recovers

He says the aim of the challenge is to increase CPR awareness and education. (TWITTER, @HAMLINISLAND via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is teaming up with the American Heart Association on a new CPR initiative.

Hamlin announced the partnership on the #3forHeart CPR Challenge in a video shared Tuesday on social media.

“As you know, CPR saved my life earlier this year on the field, and CPR could easily save your life or someone you love,” he said in the video.

During a Jan. 2 game, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field. He collapsed after making what appeared to be a routine tackle, The Associated Press reports.

Hamlin’s CPR challenge involves three steps. First, participants must watch a video on the heart association’s website to learn hands-only CPR. Second, they must make a donation to fund CPR education and training. Third, challenge three friends to do the same.

In his video, Hamlin challenged three people he called “the GOATs,” or the greatest of all time: Lebron James, Tom Brady and Michelle Obama.

He says the aim of the challenge is to increase CPR awareness and education.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

The winter storm warnings are in effect until 9 a.m. today for most of the Heartland, but the...
First Alert: Heavy wintry mix exiting Heartland; more wintry weather possible later today
The winter weather advisory for tonight has been extended farther north.
First Alert: Snow, sleet, freezing rain possible evening
If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.
Check travel conditions in the Heartland
Crews responded to an ice-related crash with injuries on County Road 201 near Gordonville, just...
Ice-related crashes reported on I-55, Scott & Cape Girardeau Counties
Both sides of Interstate 155 are reopened at the Mississippi River bridge after to multiple...
I-155 reopened in Pemiscot Co. at Mississippi River bridge after multiple crashes

Latest News

He says the aim of the challenge is to increase CPR awareness and education.
'CPR saved my life': Hamlin announces new CPR challenge
Winter weather is causing some outages in Heartland counties.
Power outages reported in the Heartland 1/31
Rodney Wells, center, stepfather of Tyre Nichols, listens to speakers at a prayer gathering at...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols’ family grieves ‘on sacred ground’ in Memphis
Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies have been looking for Foster since a woman was...
Standoff with suspect in Oregon torture case ‘resolved’