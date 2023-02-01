Community Counseling Center to host luncheon fundraiser in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The event will raise funds for the Children’s Services Division.

The annual Superheroes Have a Heart for Kids Luncheon, hosted by the Community Counseling Center Foundation, will take place at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on February 15.

According to a release from the foundation’s Executive Director Michelle Ramsey, the luncheon, which began in 2018, will raise funds to support the Children’s Services Division. This includes Cottonwood Impatient Diversion /Residential Treatment, Youth Day Treatment, School Based Counseling and Outpatient services.

Ramsey said the event’s attendance has grown over the years, and hopes it will continue this year.

“Through this event, we will raise much needed funds designated solely to Children’s Services so that we can continue to help meeting our youth clients’ needs, while ensuring that the Center can sustain and grow the Children’s Services programs to provide the help needed for our children today and tomorrow,” Ramsey said.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite or at the door, but reservations are encouraged. Individual tickets are $35 and a table of eight is $250. Several sponsorships are also still available.

For more information, contact Michelle Ramsey at (573) 332-2787 or email Michelle at mramsey@cccntr.com.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.