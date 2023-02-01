Cloudy and cold tonight, slightly warmer tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Another weak disturbance will move to our south bringing some clouds and maybe some light wintry weather to our far southern counties. Temperatures will remain cold with lows by morning mainly in the middle 20s. Thursday will start off cloudy but we will see some sunshine by the afternoon hours. It will be slightly warmer with highs ranging from the upper 30s in our far southern counties where clouds will last longer to the middle 40s in our far northern counties where the sun will shine earlier. Another cold front will move through the area Thursday evening allowing for temperatures to fall back into the teens and lower 20s by Friday morning.

