Beyoncé coming to St. Louis, Mo. during Renaissance Tour

World-famous musician, Beyoncé, will be coming to St. Louis in August for her first solo tour in years.(Courtesy Photo)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - World-famous musician, Beyoncé, will be coming to St. Louis in August for her first solo tour in years.

Beyoncé will be performing at The Dome at America’s Center on August 21. Being the first solo tour in six years, it is anticipated to bring a lot of people in, including her many fans.

St. Louis was selected along with 40 other stops in North America and Europe. Kathleen Ratcliffe, president of Explore St. Louis says she is excited for the Queen Bey to return to the Show-Me State.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Beyoncé back to St. Louis and The Dome at America’s Center for what promises to be one of the biggest St. Louis concert events of the year,” said Ratcliffe.

Fans of Beyonce can use Ticketmaster to purchase tickets online. BeyHive members will have an exclusive presale when tickets go live on February 6. You can register for the presale once tickets drop here.

