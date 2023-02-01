Heartland Votes

AFA offers scholarships to high school seniors impacted by Alzheimer’s

College-bound high school students who have been affected by Alzheimer’s disease can receive a...
College-bound high school students who have been affected by Alzheimer’s disease can receive a little help for paying for higher education.(WILX)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (KFVS) - College-bound high school students who have been affected by Alzheimer’s disease can receive a little help for paying for higher education.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is offering up to $5,000 in scholarships to high school seniors as part of its annual Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship. Students going to college can submit entries online on how they were impacted by Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia-related illnesses. Submissions must be received by March 1 at 4 p.m.

Eligible high school seniors are invited to apply by submitting an essay of at most 1,500 words, or submitting a video no longer than 4 minutes. Whichever medium they choose to enter, they will have to describe how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s.

Examples of ways that Alzheimer’s impacted a student’s life can include having a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia-related illness, helping care for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia-related illness or raising Alzheimer’s awareness in their school or community

The program is open to current high school seniors living in the United States who will be attending a U.S. college or university this Fall. Students already attending college are not eligible to participate.

The top prize awarded is a $5,000 scholarship. Additional prizes are awarded for runners up and honorable mentions. Last year, AFA awarded $90,000 in scholarships to 117 high school students.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter weather advisory for tonight has been extended farther north.
First Alert: Snow, sleet, freezing rain possible evening
If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.
Check travel conditions in the Heartland
Crews worked quickly to clear more than a dozen crashed vehicles at an exit off of Interstate...
I-69 exit at Benton, Ky. reopened after 18-vehicle crash
We’re adding to our list of warming shelters in the area.
Warming shelters in the Heartland
This semi jackknifed on I-55 at mile marker 22, near Hayti, on Tuesday morning, January 31.
Crews respond to several ice-related crashes on I-55 in southeast Mo.

Latest News

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy...
Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC
World-famous musician, Beyoncé, will be coming to St. Louis in August for her first solo tour...
Beyoncé coming to St. Louis, Mo. during Renaissance Tour
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
A 32-year-old Charleston man was seriously injured in a crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on...
Charleston Police officer seriously injured in crash involving semi on I-57