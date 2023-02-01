AFA offers scholarships to high school seniors impacted by Alzheimer’s

NEW YORK (KFVS) - College-bound high school students who have been affected by Alzheimer’s disease can receive a little help for paying for higher education.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is offering up to $5,000 in scholarships to high school seniors as part of its annual Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship. Students going to college can submit entries online on how they were impacted by Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia-related illnesses. Submissions must be received by March 1 at 4 p.m.

Eligible high school seniors are invited to apply by submitting an essay of at most 1,500 words, or submitting a video no longer than 4 minutes. Whichever medium they choose to enter, they will have to describe how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s.

Examples of ways that Alzheimer’s impacted a student’s life can include having a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia-related illness, helping care for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia-related illness or raising Alzheimer’s awareness in their school or community

The program is open to current high school seniors living in the United States who will be attending a U.S. college or university this Fall. Students already attending college are not eligible to participate.

The top prize awarded is a $5,000 scholarship. Additional prizes are awarded for runners up and honorable mentions. Last year, AFA awarded $90,000 in scholarships to 117 high school students.

