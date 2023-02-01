3 Kentucky residents arrested after drug investigation

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police arrested three individuals for various drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Paducah.

On January 31, deputies and detectives found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia at a residence on Orchard View Drive in McCracken County, Ky.

The detectives also located three individuals. Abigail Kline, 28 and Justin Jacobs, 34, both from Paducah, were arrested for possession of controlled substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess). Dustin Yarbrough, 36, from Cunningham, was arrested for violation of an Emergency Protective Order/Domestic Violence Order.

All three individuals were taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.

