Heartland Votes

3 Kentucky residents arrested after drug investigation

3 Kentucky residents were arrested following a warranted search related to a drug investigation.
3 Kentucky residents were arrested following a warranted search related to a drug investigation.(McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police arrested three individuals for various drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Paducah.

On January 31, deputies and detectives found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia at a residence on Orchard View Drive in McCracken County, Ky.

The detectives also located three individuals. Abigail Kline, 28 and Justin Jacobs, 34, both from Paducah, were arrested for possession of controlled substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess). Dustin Yarbrough, 36, from Cunningham, was arrested for violation of an Emergency Protective Order/Domestic Violence Order.

All three individuals were taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter weather advisory for tonight has been extended farther north.
First Alert: Snow, sleet, freezing rain possible evening
If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.
Check travel conditions in the Heartland
According to Charleston DPS, one of their officers was working a crash on I-57 on Tuesday night...
Charleston police officer seriously injured in crash involving semi on I-57
Highway 60 from the Poplar Bluff City limits to Route T in Butler County was closed because of...
Hwy. 60 in Butler County reopened after multiple crashes, slide-offs involving trooper, semis, tow trucks
A large police presence was seen in and around the Southern Illinois Bank in Zeigler after an...
Man in custody in connection with Zeigler bank robbery

Latest News

East Park Street is closed to South Lewis Lane due to a crash.
East Park St. in Carbondale to S. Lewis Ln. reopened after crash
A large police presence was seen in and around the Southern Illinois Bank in Zeigler after an...
Man in custody in connection with Zeigler bank robbery
According to Charleston DPS, one of their officers was working a crash on I-57 on Tuesday night...
Charleston police officer seriously injured in crash involving semi on I-57
This photo shows officer Josh Maldonado's patrol car after being hit from behind by an...
Update: Charleston officer out of hospital after I-57 accident