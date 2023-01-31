Heartland Votes

SoutheastHEALTH signs letter of intent to join with Mercy

It's estimated a definitive agreement will be finished this summer with integration taking place in the fall.
By Amber Ruch
Updated: 8 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH announced Monday, January 30 it signed a letter of intent to join with St. Louis-based Mercy as a full member.

According to a release from the healthcare system, the decision comes after a search process involving a selection committee, the hospital board of directors and the system board of directors.

“We’ve achieved our goal, to focus on alignment with a health system that demonstrates a strong willingness to make SoutheastHEALTH a regional hub in southeast Missouri and the greater tri-state area it serves. Mercy is the best strategic fit for both entities and this vision. With a proven track record in community health, Mercy fully supports strengthening access to affordable primary and specialty health care for all residents in the communities we serve,” President and CEO Ken Bateman said in the release.

According to SoutheastHEALTH System Board Chairman Dr. Jim Dufek, joining the two health systems has the full support of the board of directors.

He estimated a definitive agreement will be finished this summer with integration taking place in the fall.

