Heartland Votes

Rao’s soup recalled for having wrong contents

The Chicken & Gnocchi soup is normally not red.
The Chicken & Gnocchi soup is normally not red.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - If you have an egg allergy and eat Rao’s Soup, you might want to check your pantry.

Certain 16-ounce jars of Rao’s Made for Home Slow Simmered Soup are being recalled.

The affected glass jars are labeled chicken and gnocchi but actually contain vegetable minestrone, a flavor that has egg in it.

The minestrone soup shouldn’t be too hard to spot since it’s dark red.

The affected jars have a best by date of Nov. 15, 2024, with the following designations: EST 251, Code Date 2320 MDV 046030Z009, UPC 747479400015.

Only soup with that code date is part of the recall.

The products were sold in grocery stores across the U.S. between Dec. 8 and Jan. 27.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall, the FDA said.

Costumers are urged to return the products to the place of purchase for a refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The winter storm warnings are in effect until 9 a.m. today for most of the Heartland, but the...
First Alert: Heavy wintry mix exiting Heartland; more wintry weather possible later today
Crews responded to an ice-related crash with injuries on County Road 201 near Gordonville, just...
Ice-related crashes reported on I-55, Scott & Cape Girardeau Counties
If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.
Check travel conditions in the Heartland
Both sides of Interstate 155 are reopened at the Mississippi River bridge after to multiple...
I-155 reopened in Pemiscot Co. at Mississippi River bridge after multiple crashes
Lisa Loring portrayed Wednesday Addams in "The Addams Family" TV show in the 1960s.
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday in ‘Addams Family’ TV series, dies

Latest News

Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the country's southern Mykolaiv region and met with...
Ukraine pushes for Western fighter jets after tank deals
For years, the agency has been criticized for responding too slowly to outbreaks in produce,...
FDA revamping foods program to move past ‘constant turmoil’
Three men were found guilty in a a shooting near a Carbondale restaurant in April 2022.
3 found guilty in Carbondale shooting
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
Police charged Emily Shaw, 58, with kidnapping and assault after she reportedly kidnapped and...
Police: Woman kidnapped, tied up 2 victims before beating them